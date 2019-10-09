AUDIO: Bill Self at KU Basketball Media Day

The 2019-20 Kansas men’s basketball season is almost here.

Local and national media descended upon Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday for Kansas basketball’s annual media day. While there was plenty to talk about in terms of the high hopes for the program on the court this year, there was also a lot of questioning about the NCAA’s notice of allegations against KU.

Coach Bill Self addressed the allegations and last week’s Late Night in the Phog, which continues to make national headlines several days later.

Other topics Self covered include the team’s strengths this year, the development of their younger players and his take on California’s Fair Pay to Play act.

The Jayhawks will open their exhibition slate in just over two weeks when they play Fort Hays State at home, then host Pittsburg State a week later. The regular season opener against Duke at this year’s Champions Classic will be on Nov. 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.