Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 64 °

AUDIO: Bill Self at KU Basketball Media Day

Pat StrathmanOctober 9, 2019

The 2019-20 Kansas men’s basketball season is almost here.

Local and national media descended upon Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday for Kansas basketball’s annual media day. While there was plenty to talk about in terms of the high hopes for the program on the court this year, there was also a lot of questioning about the NCAA’s notice of allegations against KU.

Coach Bill Self addressed the allegations and last week’s Late Night in the Phog, which continues to make national headlines several days later.

Other topics Self covered include the team’s strengths this year, the development of their younger players and his take on California’s Fair Pay to Play act.

The Jayhawks will open their exhibition slate in just over two weeks when they play Fort Hays State at home, then host Pittsburg State a week later. The regular season opener against Duke at this year’s Champions Classic will be on Nov. 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/8

October 9, 2019 9:24 am

Les Miles Makes Changes to Coaching Staff

October 6, 2019 10:55 pm

Jayhawks fall to No. 6/4 Sooners, 45-20

October 5, 2019 11:02 pm

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/1

October 2, 2019 8:55 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Bill Self at KU Basketball M...

The 2019-20 Kansas men's basketball season is almost here. Local and national media descended upo...

October 9, 2019 Comments

K-State Athletics to Expand Beer an...

Sports News

October 9, 2019

Governor Awards Funds to Saline Cou...

Top News

October 9, 2019

KSHSAA Announces 2020-2021 Football...

Sports News

October 9, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vintage Car Stolen
October 9, 2019Comments
Haysville Gas Station Add...
October 9, 2019Comments
Inmates Raise Money for Y...
October 9, 2019Comments
Overhead Structures to Pr...
October 9, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH