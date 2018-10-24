AUDIO: Bill Self Addresses Media After FBI Trial Verdict

A jury on Wednesday convicted the three defendants accused of pay-for-play schemes to influence high-profile basketball recruits to attend Kansas, Louisville and NC State.

Adidas employee James Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and Christian Dawkins, were found guilty on felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud after a three-week criminal trial in federal court.

Gatto, the sneaker company’s director of global sports marketing for basketball, also was accused of conspiring with former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola to pay $90,000 to former Kansas prospect Billy Preston’s mother and $20,000 to current Jayhawks player Silvio De Sousa’s guardian.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self on Wednesday said De Sousa would be withheld from competing until “we can evaluate and understand the new information” presented during the trial — “some of which we knew, some of which we didn’t” — during an eligibility review.

Coach Self also called for a press conference at Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday night, reading a statement and answering questions.