AUDIO: Adrianna Franch Talks World Cup Title

Salina native Adrianna Franch is the only Kansas-born player to make a World Cup roster, men or women.
Now, the Salina South Cougar is a World Cup champion.
The multiple-sport standout for Salina South went on to star at Oklahoma State before turning pro. Franch is currently a two-time NWSL goalkeeper of the year for her team, the Portland Thorns.
Franch talked with KSAL’s Pat Strathman:
– Reaction to being a part of the World Cup championship team
– How she found out she was selected
– What’s the reaction when she talks about Salina
– When did she realize she wanted to be a soccer player
– Skittles shakes and other Salina food items
– Playing for Portland
– Brief stint in Norway