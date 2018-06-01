Salina, KS

AUDIO: A Dream Come True – KWU’s Gandy Set to Play Overseas

Pat StrathmanJune 1, 2018

When a young Terell Gandy picked up a basketball, the dream of playing at the professional level swirled around his head.

That same vision is now a reality.

After two years at Kansas Wesleyan University, the Junction City, Kan. native is headed overseas to play for Team Newcastle University Basketball. Gandy also receives the opportunity to earn his master’s degree.

Team Newcastle competes in BUCS Northern Premier and NBL Division 1. The program consists of players from all around the world.

KWU men’s basketball assistant coach Charlie Wallrapp played for Team Newcastle after his time at Benedictine College. The two-time NAIA All-American helped the Knights to a NBL Division 3 North Championship, a BUCS Division 1 North Championship, the BUCS National Trophy and a spot in the BUCS Premiership Promotion Playoffs.

Coach Wallrapp brought the idea to Gandy, who jumped all over the opportunity. Gandy led the Coyotes in scoring his final year, averaging 10.5 points. Defensively, he was the best defender, recording 42 steals and earning the 2017-18 KCAC Defensive Player of the Year Award.

