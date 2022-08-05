VIDEO: Auction Proceeds Donated For Scholarship

A teen left a lasting impression on everyone attending the 4-H kids livestock auction at the Tri Rivers Fair Friday afternoon.

16-year-old Kirk Heimer had the fair’s Grand Champion pig, and during the auction he announced he intended to donate all of the money generated from the sale to start a scholarship fund in memory of his friend Aiden Wangerin’s mother who was killed in a car crash less than a month ago.

38-year-old Jennifer Wangerin was killed in a crash on East Magnolia Road back on July 10th when an oncoming Jeep Commander went left of center and crashed head on into her Dodge Ram pickup truck which was pulling a trailer.

Wangerin was a very involved 4-H mom who had a passion for teaching her kids about showing livestock. She and her family were returning from a 4-H livestock event at the time of the crash.

Wangerin’s son Aiden won the Grand Champion market steer at the fair, while his friend Kirk Heimer had the Grand Champion pig. Heimer had already decided to donate all proceeds from the sell of his pig prior to it being named Grand Champion.

The auction of the pig generated over $5,000, which will go to the 4-H scholarship fund in memory of Jennifer Wangerin.