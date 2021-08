Salina Police are looking for a stolen trailer and the thief who drove off with it.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 2am and 6am Friday – someone pulled into the lot at the Baymont Inn on West Crawford and hooked up a 14-foot trailer with two Honda ATVs strapped on the deck.

The owner, a man from Little Rock, Arkansas told officers the thief also took his hitch. Police are reviewing video from the lot.

Total loss is listed at $5,550.