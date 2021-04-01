ATV Stolen From The City Is Later Found Undamaged

Jeremy BohnApril 1, 2021

An ATV stolen from a storage shed in a Salina park turns up in the north part of the city. Police are investigating.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a Polaris Sportsman 400 four wheeler was stolen from a maintenance shed at Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford. The theft occurred between 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

An employee advised that he had locked the building prior to leaving before the night and the ATV was inside. When he arrived, the ATV was gone and the shed door was left open.

SPD later located the missing ATV undamaged in the 3200 block of E. North St. The vehicle had been abandoned in the road.

The ATV is owned by the City of Salina and is valued at $1,700. There are no suspects at this time.

