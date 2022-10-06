ATV Stolen From New Jail Site, Found

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) stolen from a worksite was found just hours later in rural Saline County.

The new Saline County jail facility construction is well underway in the 800 block of E. Pacific. A worker parked the red Polaris ATV at about 1:30 p.m. to continue working. When he returned only minutes later, he found the side-by-side missing.

A few hours later, at 8:46 p.m. in the 3000 block of E. Mariposa Road a farmer reported an abandoned red ATV on the road.

Upon arrival Deputies identified the vehicle as the one stolen earlier in the day and are working to return it to the rightful owners.