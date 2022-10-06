Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 57 °

BREAKING NEWS

ATV Stolen From New Jail Site, Found

KSAL StaffOctober 6, 2022

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) stolen from a worksite was found just hours later in rural Saline County.

The new Saline County jail facility construction is well underway in the 800 block of E. Pacific. A worker parked the red Polaris ATV at about 1:30 p.m. to continue working. When he returned only minutes later, he found the side-by-side missing.

A few hours later, at 8:46 p.m. in the 3000 block of E. Mariposa Road a farmer reported an abandoned red ATV on the road.

Upon arrival Deputies identified the vehicle as the one stolen earlier in the day and are working to return it to the rightful owners.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Breaking News Kansas News Top News

ATV Stolen From New Jail Site, Foun...

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) stolen from a worksite was found just hours later in rural Saline Count...

October 6, 2022 Comments

Guns, Ammo, and Tools, Oh My!

Kansas News

October 6, 2022

Aerobatic Championship Event Culmin...

Top News

October 6, 2022

Stolen Vehicle Involved In Hit And ...

Kansas News

October 6, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

ATV Stolen From New Jail ...
October 6, 2022Comments
Guns, Ammo, and Tools, Oh...
October 6, 2022Comments
Stolen Vehicle Involved I...
October 6, 2022Comments
Candidates for Governor H...
October 6, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra