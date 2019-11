The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a farmstead near Gypsum.

Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of S. Whitmore Road after someone entered an open shed and stole a 2006 Honda 4-wheel ATV worth $1,200. Also taken was a 6-foot log splitter with a Briggs and Stratton engine.

Total loss is listed at $1,900.

Investigators believe the thefts occurred sometime between November 7 and November 8.