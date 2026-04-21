Attorney General Delivers to Salina

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach was in Salina Tuesday evening delivering a potentially life-saving package. He made a stop at Kansas Wesleyan University to drop off a box of naloxone kits, or Narcan kits. It’s an emergency medication used to prevent death from a fentanyl reaction or overdose.

Kansas Wesleyan University is one of forty-one colleges and universities’ across Kansas where Kobach has delivered the kits.

The Attorney General told KSAL News the kits can quickly reverse the effects of a Fentanyl overdose, and save a life.

Kobach said in nearly every case the victim unknowingly ingested Fentanyl, and even a small dose can be fatal.

The kits on the Kansas Wesleyan University Campus are located in a distribution box in the student activities center. They are free at the KWU location, and at all of the 40 other locations across Kansas.

The distribution boxes are made possible thanks to a grant from the Kansas Fights Addiction Board and partnerships with DCCCA and Emily’s Hope.

DCCCA is a nonprofit social service agency dedicated to improving the safety and well-being of individuals, families and communities through prevention, treatment and recovery services.

Emily’s Hope is a non-profit organization dedicated to removing the stigma of substance use disorder and eliminating financial barriers to treatment. It was founded by investigative journalist Angela Kennecke in honor of her daughter, Emily Groth, who died of fentanyl poisoning in 2018.