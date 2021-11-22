Salina, KS

Attempted Theft of Motorcycle

KSAL StaffNovember 22, 2021

An attempt to steal a Harley Davidson motorcycle was unsuccessful Saturday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that over the night of Nov. 20, a chain link fence was cut on the west side of Salina Powersports, located at 632 S. Broadway Boulevard. Somebody tried to remove the motorcycle from the lot, but Forrester said they supposedly couldn’t get it through the opening in the fence.

The total in damage to the fence and motorcycle amounts to $550. There are no suspects at this time.

