Attempted Theft at Laundromat

Salina Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to break into a coin machine at a Salina laundromat on Friday.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Speedy Wash, located at 514 E. Iron, had a coin machine and ATM damaged in an attempted theft. When officers arrived around 5:20 p.m. Friday, wires were sticking out of the machines.

Forrester said the suspect was a white male wearing all black during the incident. Video surveillance footage is in the process of being reviewed.

The total in damage to the coin machine was listed at $5,000, and the estimated damage to the ATM was not reported.

It was not said if the suspect actually got away with any money.