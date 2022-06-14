Attempted Theft and Pursuit Cases Believed To Be Connected

An investigation is ongoing as police believe two separate incidents in the last 24 hours are connected to the same suspect.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the suspect, whose identity has not been released, has been linked to a pursuit from Monday night and an attempted theft Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started around 11:15 p.m., when an officer saw a 2002 GMC Envoy headed north on Ohio Street. The GMC had dim headlights and no tail lights, and the officer said it jerked toward the center line at a high rate of speed when it passed the patrol car.

Shortly after, the officer attempted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Pacific Avenue, but the SUV kept running stop signs. The officer then called off the pursuit.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Forest Avenue just north of the intersection with Fifth Street, and it had caught on fire. Forrester said police have been in contact with the registered owner, who was not believed to be the driver during the incident.

At 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, a 19-year-old Salina man reported a male subject had attempted to steal a four wheeler from his residence in the 1400 block of Cheyenne Avenue.

The victim told officers that he saw the subject trying to push the 2001 Yamaha 660 Raptor out of the backyard but fled when the victim recognized him. Forrester said the two knew each other.

The investigation is underway, and Forrester said police believe the two cases are connected to the same suspect at this time.