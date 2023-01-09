Attempted Robbery Suspect Arrested

A Salina man that was arrested for trespassing, was later identified as the suspect wanted in a knife point request for cigarettes in downtown.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 38-year-old LeJuan Henderson was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers on Thursday evening in the area of 9th and Charles. Police say cops responded to the area after a neighbor reported the man was acting suspiciously and looking through car windows.

Henderson was booked into jail on charges of trespass and released. The next day the 17-year-old victim of an attempted robbery for cigarettes saw the suspect again in the 7th Street parking lot near Vernon Jewelers – and ran into the store for protection.

Investigators linked Henderson as the knife wielding suspect from parking lot video and an officer’s body cam to take him into custody again on charges of attempted aggravated robbery.

No one was injured.