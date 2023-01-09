Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 37 °

Attempted Robbery Suspect Arrested

KSAL StaffJanuary 9, 2023

A Salina man that was arrested for trespassing, was later identified as the suspect wanted in a knife point request for cigarettes in downtown.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 38-year-old LeJuan Henderson was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers on Thursday evening in the area of 9th and Charles. Police say cops responded to the area after a neighbor reported the man was acting suspiciously and looking through car windows.

Henderson was booked into jail on charges of trespass and released. The next day the 17-year-old  victim of an attempted robbery for cigarettes saw the suspect again in the 7th Street parking lot near Vernon Jewelers – and ran into the store for protection.

Investigators linked Henderson as the knife wielding suspect from parking lot video and an officer’s body cam to take him into custody again on charges of attempted aggravated robbery.

No one was injured.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Attempted Robbery Suspect Arrested

A Salina man that was arrested for trespassing, was later identified as the suspect wanted in a knif...

January 9, 2023 Comments

ROYALS ANNOUNCE HOME GAME TIMES FO...

Sports News

January 9, 2023

Shockers Stun USF with 14-Point Com...

Sports News

January 9, 2023

Massoud’s 3-pointer Lifts K-State...

Sports News

January 9, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Attempted Robbery Suspect...
January 9, 2023Comments
K-State Hosted one of MLK...
January 9, 2023Comments
Two Hurt in Crash Near Sa...
January 9, 2023Comments
Murder at Kansas Prison
January 8, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra