Attempted Murder Charges Dropped against Saline Co. Man

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, charges have been dismissed against 60-year-old Timothy Lecklider in connection to an attempted murder investigation.

On Sunday May 26th, 2024 at about 7:24pm deputies responded to a residence located at 10798 W Watkins Road in rural Saline County for a report of a female claiming to have been shot by her husband.

Responding deputies found a 43-year-old female in the yard of the residence with a single .410 guage shotgun

wound to the abdomen. Deputies took Timothy Lecklider into custody at the scene.

Timothy Lecklider was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges of attempted murder.

On June 10th, 2024 investigators conducted an interview with the victim and coupled with evidence

collected at the scene determined that Timothy Lecklider was not involved in the shooting. On June 10th,

2024 Mr. Lecklider was released from custody.

The injury is now believed to be self-inflicted and the investigation is ongoing.