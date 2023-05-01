Attempted Kidnapper Flees Store

Salina Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to force a teenage girl to leave a grocery store with him.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 17-year-old female employee at Dillons on East Cloud Street was buying some items in the self-checkout lane after working her shift on Friday evening around 9:15pm.

Police say a white male with a blue stocking cap and red shirt showed the young woman a large knife that was on his belt.

He then pulled the blade half way out of its sheath and grabbed her hand – in an attempt to force her outside. She was able to break free and alert another staff member.

The suspect left the store and was last seen pushing a gray bicycle.

Investigators believe they have identified the man and report the incident was probably a random act of violence. The young woman was not injured.