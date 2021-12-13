Attempted Break In Leads to Damage

A Salina woman has some repairs to make after an attempted burglary of her house failed.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 49-year-old female victim left her house for work at 6:45 a.m. on Friday. Just 20 minutes later, she saw a male subject walking down her street on her security camera.

The man then went into her backyard and tried to open the back door. After a few tries, the man then grabbed a piece of some nearby old metal fencing and tried to pry the door open. The attempt failed, so he tried to kick the door in. That also did not work. The man then left.

The house, located in the 900 block of S. Front Street, had about $3,500 in damage to the doors and fencing.

Police are still looking for the suspect.