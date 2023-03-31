Salina, KS

Attempted ATM Theft

KSAL StaffMarch 31, 2023

An eyewitness to an attempted ATM break-in may have spooked the thieves into running away early Friday morning.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that investigators are looking for a couple of subjects who tried to steal cash from a Solomon State Bank ATM located at 605 E. Magnolia.

Around 3:25am, witness contacted police after they noticed a couple of people with a truck, placing a strap around the machine. Moments later they drove away and abandoned the Ford F350 on Mayfair Drive. The truck, which was stolen earlier was recovered Friday with a broken window and a number of power tools missing from inside.

The 41-year-old truck owner estimates replacement cost for the Craftsman, Milwaukee and tinning tools at $2,800.

