Attempt to Flee Police Fails

KSAL StaffMarch 22, 2022

A Salina man is in custody after he allegedly tried to run from police after a traffic stop.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that on Monday at 11:30 p.m., an officer was in the 2100 block of N. Ninth St. when they observed a vehicle being driven erratically.

The officer ran the tag on the vehicle, and it came back for a different vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted in the parking lot of the Super 8 motel, located at 120 E. Diamond Drive.

The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Jere Thomas of Salina, exited the vehicle and took off. After a pursuit, Thomas was caught in the 200 block of E. Diamond.

Hanus said that illegal narcotics were found on Thomas at the time of the arrest.

Thomas is facing requested charges of possession of a stimulant, possession of marijuana and interference with law enforcement among others.

