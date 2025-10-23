Attack by Knife-Wielding Man Prompts Arrest

One person was arrested Wednesday night after an alleged attack involving a knife-wielding man.

According to Salina Police, at about 8:50 Wednesday night officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Gypsum to a report of a disturbance at a home in the area involving a suspect possibly armed with a knife. While officers were enroute, it was reported the disturbance had moved outside the residence.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, a 32-year-old man from Salina. The victim had a laceration to the top of his head, and several contusions also to the head.

The victim was able to report while in a house in the area a disturbance occurred between him and the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Demetrius Carruthers of Salina. The disturbance occurred in Carruthers’ home.

The victim reported Carruthers swung a knife at him. The victim then fled from the home chased by Carruthers. The victim went to the ground where Carruthers began hitting and kicking him.

Two neighbors in the area heard the disturbance and came out. They told Carruthers to stop, and that they were calling the police. Carruthers then told the neighbors, a 53-year-old female and a 57-year-old female, he was going to shoot them, and the police. He then went back to his home.

As officers were on scene gathering information, Carruthers exited his homeand was taken into custody without issue.

The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of his injuries.

A search warrant was obtained for Carruthers’ residence.

Carruthers was booked into the Saline County Jail reference Aggravated Battery, 2 counts of Criminal Threat, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness.