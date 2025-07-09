ATM “Withdrawal Experts” Sought

Authorities in McPherson are seeking three people who were caught on camera trying to break into an ATM.

Via a colorful social media post, McPherson County Crime Stoppers says they are seeking “three highly confused gentlemen who apparently thought the best way to withdraw cash from an ATM was by breaking into the entire machine.”

The incident happened on June 29th.

The suspects were caught on camera “fumbling with tools like it’s their first day at ‘Bank Robbery 101’. These suspects “pried open the ATM like it was a vending machine—but forgot rule #1: smile, you’re on camera!”

Anyone recognizing the suspects can leave an anonymous tip at (620)241-1122, and could be eligible for a cash reward.

The organization concluded “let’s show these ‘cash crashers’ that the only thing they’ll be withdrawing is time — behind bars.”