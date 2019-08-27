Athletics Hammer Royals, 19-4

(Kansas City, MO) — Marcus Semien homered, tripled and drove in seven runs as the Athletics routed the Royals 19-4 in Kansas City. Jurickson Profar, Matt Chapman and Khris Davis also homered for Oakland.

Ex-Royal Homer Bailey was the beneficiary of the offensive splurge to pick up the win, allowing three runs over six innings. The A’s are 8-and-3 in their last 11.

Royals starter Brad Keller retired only four batters and allowed five runs.

Things got so out of hand Gold Glove left fielder Alex Gordon and infielder Humberto Arteaga pitched the final three innings. Brett Phillips hit a two-run homer for KC, which fell 40 games below .500.