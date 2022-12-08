Athlete, Adventurer, Author to Speak at Chamber Event

Colin O’Brady, Athlete, Adventurer and Author, will be the featured speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet.

According to the Chamber, Colin O’Brady is a 10-time world record breaking explorer and one of the world’s best endurance athletes. He isn’t your typical adventurer despite his unmatched athletic accomplishments including a world-first solo crossing of Antarctica, a world-first ocean row across Drake Passage (from South America to Antarctica), and summiting Mt. Everest twice.

O’Brady is an expert on mindset, a highly sought-after keynote speaker and a New York Times bestselling author. He’s also a television host, an executive producer and an entrepreneur who has built and sold companies. And he’s done it all after overcoming a devastating accident – to prove that anything is possible.

O’Brady’s message will be one to instill hope and open your mind to possibilities. You can take a look at the world of Colin O’Brady, via his website at https://www.colinobrady.com/.

The evening will consist of remarks by outgoing Board Chair Travis Young, Vortex Global; incoming Board Chair Dr. Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina; a brief review of the Chamber’s accomplishments in 2022, and the keynote address by O’Brady.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, in the Arena of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center beginning at 6:30pm. A membership networking reception will precede the banquet.

Tickets for Chamber members are $60 per person for the banquet. Tickets for non-members are $85 per person for the banquet.

Reservations for members and the general public can be made by calling the Chamber office ticket hotline at 1-785-827-9310, ext. 123, stopping by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, or emailing Sandy Cole at [email protected] Tickets will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A limited number of sponsorships are available. .