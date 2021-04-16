ATF, Salina Police Offer Reward in Gun Theft

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Salina Police Department have announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms earlier this week from Ace Hardware Home Center.

The ATF and the Police Department are offering a reward of up to $5,000.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, an unknown suspect burglarized the business located at 321 South Broadway Boulevard, stealing several firearms. Salina Police and Agents from ATF’s Kansas City Field Division are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATFGUNS (800-283-4867), email [email protected], or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips may also be submitted by texting ATFKC to 63975.

All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

ATF is the federal agency with jurisdiction over violations of federal firearms laws. ATF works closely with the members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. More information about ATF and its programs can be ATFfound at www.atf.gov.