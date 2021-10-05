Salina, KS

Assortment of Items Taken in Residential Burglary

KSAL StaffOctober 5, 2021

The Salina Police Department is investigating a garage burglary that occurred last week.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sep. 29, a 77-year-old Salina man reported that a window on his garage had been broken, and items were missing from inside. A door in the garage was also damaged. Forrester said the victim believed the burglary happened on Sep. 27 or 28.

An air compressor, roofing tools, a speaker bar, NFL mini helmets, a guitar and a fat tire bike were among the things taken. The estimated losses in stolen items and damage is $3,700.

There are no suspects at this time.

