Assistance Sought in Geary County Fatality

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2021

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in a Geary County fatal hit and run case.

According to the agency, they were contacted by the Geary County Police Department in the early morning hours on Thursday after a body was found on eastbound I-70 near Fort Riley, slightly east of milepost 302. Troopers responded to the scene and became the investigating agency.

It is believed on March 18th, a male pedestrian was walking eastbound on I-70. Additional motorists traveling at approximately 5:15 a.m. on I-70 found a male pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, or vehicles, shortly prior to their discovery. The male was lying near the fog line on I-70 in Geary County. The male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Several attempts have been made to identify the unknown vehicle, or vehicles, involved with striking the male walking on I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol is now seeking assistance from the public to help locate a vehicle, or vehicles, which left the scene of the crash early this morning. The crash occurred on eastbound I-70 between milepost 301 and 303 near Fort Riley, Kansas.

If anyone receives any information on the vehicle, or reports of a vehicle or driver being involved in a hit and run in Geary county, please call Kansas Highway Patrol Dispatch at 785-827-4437.

