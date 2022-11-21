Assault, Battery Charges

A Salina man is in custody after he allegedly resisted arrest and then headbutted an EMS technician.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Matthew Burton was wrapped into a restraint vest by SPD officers early Saturday morning after staff at the Village Inn, 453 S. Broadway contacted authorities about possible damage in one of the hotel rooms.

Police say Burton, who had a cut on his hand became belligerent when confronted about a broken window and damaged picture frame in his room.

Officers wrapped him in the restraint system for a ride to the hospital when he reportedly headbutted the paramedic in the chest.

He is now facing charges that could include criminal damage to property, assault of a law enforcement officer, battery and disorderly conduct.