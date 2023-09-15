Assault and Battery Case

A Salina woman is facing charges that could include assault and disorderly conduct after an altercation near a Dillons grocery store.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 1200 block of W. Crawford Thursday night around 9:45pm after 41-year-old Tessa Wiedow allegedly made threats against a couple of females outside the store.

Police say she yelled at the two – then sprayed water at them from an open water bottle, before picking up and tossing a landscaping rock their way.

No one was hurt. Wiedow could also face charges for battery in the case.