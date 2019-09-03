Salina, KS

Assaria Storage Unit Robbed

Jeremy BohnSeptember 3, 2019

A storage unit in Assaria had the lock cut and several items from inside stolen.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News, that the theft occurred between Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. and Friday at 10:29 p.m. from a storage unit at 205 E. 2nd St. in Assaria.

The 26-year-old Assaria woman had been renting the space and says the lock had been cut off.

The thief stole a 32-inch 4K RCA TV, 20-inch MT mountain bike, large riding toy truck made by American Plastics and a boy’s Ninja Turtle big wheel.

Total loss is $531 and there are no suspects.

 

