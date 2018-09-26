Aspiring to Greatness, Inspiring Others

When Cadet Chris Bergman and his parents traveled from their home in Chicago, Illinois to Salina, Kansas to visit the St. John’s campus, there was only one member of the family that needed to be convinced that enrollment in St. John’s was the best decision for Chris: his mom, Tasha.

“When I came to St. John’s for the first time, I just fell in love with it,” says Chris. “But Mom was heartbroken at the thought of me leaving home. I pulled my dad aside and asked him to please help me convince her to let me go.”

Today, just a year and a half later, Tasha recalls the emotions she felt when she agreed to let Chris go.

“It was tearing me to shreds that I wasn’t going to be able to see my son every day, but then his dad said something to me that stuck. He said, ‘We need to look at what’s best for our son and make choices for him that will put him on the path to success.’”

Striving for Greatness