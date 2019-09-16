Salina, KS

Asphalt Equipment Stolen

KSAL StaffSeptember 16, 2019

A piece of road construction equipment owned by a Manhattan, KS company was reported stolen after it fell off a truck in Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an driver for Shilling Construction pulled off I-135 at the Schilling exit and felt a bump. When he checked his load at Tractor Supply he realized a heavy Road-Tec belt had fallen off an asphalt milling machine.

Police say the 4-foot by 12-foot belt was not there when he went to retrieve it.

Video from a nearby business shows a white male stop and put it into his dark blue pickup and drive away.

The Road-Tec belt is valued at $5,000.

