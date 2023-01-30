Salina, KS

Asinde Pulls Down Spot on American Weekly Honor Roll

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseJanuary 30, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. – Jane Asinde continued her double-double prowess last week and was rewarded with a spot on the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, it was announced Monday.

The Kampala, Uganda, native averaged 15.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and shot 52.6 percent from the floor in Wichita State’s two games last week. She opened the week just missing a double-double vs. East Carolina, finishing with eight points and 11 boards. In Saturday’s win at Cincinnati, Asinde picked up her seventh double-double of the season behind a career-high 23 points and 14 rebounds. She was 9-for-11 at the free throw line, both of which were career highs.

This is the second American Athletic Conference weekly honor for Asinde.

Players of the Week
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, R-Sr., F, South Florida

Freshman of the Week
Daniela Gonzalez, Fr., F, South Florida

Honor Roll
Laila Blair, Jr., G, Houston
Jamirah Shutes, 5th, G, Memphis
Savannah Wilkinson, Sr., F, SMU
Aleah Nelson, Sr., G, Temple
Jane Asinde, Sr., F, Wichita State

