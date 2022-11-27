Asinde Powers Wichita State to Win over LMU

LOS ANGELES – Wichita State picked up its fourth straight win and wrapped up the LMU Thanksgiving Classic 2-0 after defeating Loyola Marymount, 69-57, Saturday night.

Wichita State (5-1) once again faced a halftime deficit and trailed by as many as 13 in the game before mounting another second half rally.

Jane Asinde recorded her second straight 20-point game and third double-double of the season behind 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals. She has double-doubles in three of the four games she’s played in this season.

Nhug Bosch Duran set a new career high with 15 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. DJ McCarty was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Curtessia Dean chipped in 12 points to round out the double figure scorers.

For the first time this season Wichita State failed to win the rebound battle and were held to a season low four offensive rebounds. They were able to make up for it in the turnover category, forcing 20 miscues and turning those into 23 points on the other end.

Wichita State overcame a slow start offensively to shoot 44.6 percent from the field and converted at the charity stripe as well, making 15-of-19 attempts.

LMU’s Nicole Rodriguez frustrated Wichita State in the first half to the tune of 14 points, but scored only three after intermission.

Late in the opening quarter, LMU used an 8-0 run capped by back-to-back three-pointers to take a 22-12 lead. Bosch Duran would score Wichita State’s next five points to make it a seven-point game after 10 minutes.

Neither team could find the basket for the first half of the second quarter until a pair of LMU three-pointers gave the Lions a 36-23 lead with 2:04 remaining in the half. But it would be Wichita State entering the locker room with a little momentum as they scored the final six points to make it 36-29.

Despite being outrebounded and missing 10-of-12 attempts from beyond the arc, Wichita State was fortunate to only be down by seven. The Shockers were able to convert nine LMU turnovers into nine points.

Dean led Wichita State with 10 first half points.

Wichita State would outscore the Lions 15-9 in the third quarter, sending the game to the final quarter trailing by just a point. The Shockers looked like they would take a lead into the fourth on Asinde’s layup with only 14 seconds left, but LMU raced back down the court to convert a layup at the buzzer.

A Bosch Duran triple and four straight points from Asinde capped a 7-0 run to begin the fourth, giving Wichita State its largest lead to that point.

The Shockers would stretch the lead to double digits just 3:30 into the quarter and as many as 12 at the 4:59 mark behind a 15-2 run. LMU made one last push, cutting the margin to 61-55 and just 2:05 on the clock, but Wichita State put the game away at the free throw line in the final minute.

Up Next

Wichita State returns to Charles Koch Arena on Wednesday when they host Denver at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.