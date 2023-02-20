Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 38 °

Asinde Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll for Third Time

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseFebruary 20, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. – Jane Asinde’s superb play of late has landed her on the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, it was announced Monday.

The Uganda native scored a career-high 27 points to go with 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Wichita State’s only game last week vs. Tulsa. Asinde was 10-for-18 from the floor, both tying a career high. She has a team-high 10 double-doubles this season and has scored 20 or more in three straight games.

This is the third American Athletic Conference weekly honor for Asinde this season.

Players of the Week
Elena Tsineke, Sr., G, South Florida

Freshman of the Week
Amiya Joyner, Fr., F, East Carolina

Honor Roll
Danae McNeal, Sr., G, East Carolina
Jamirah Shutes, 5th, G, Memphis
Savannah Wilkinson, Sr., F, SMU
Dynah Jones, Gr., G, Tulane
Jane Asinde, Sr., F, Wichita State

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Asinde Named to AAC Weekly Honor Ro...

WICHITA, Kan. - Jane Asinde's superb play of late has landed her on the American Athletic Conferenc...

February 20, 2023 Comments

Walton Heaps Another Plaudit on the...

Sports News

February 20, 2023

GAME PREVIEW // 14/16 K-State Concl...

Sports News

February 20, 2023

Softball splits with Hastings in ho...

Sports News

February 20, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Future Leaders Visit KSAL
February 20, 2023Comments
Laser Therapy Open House ...
February 19, 2023Comments
Multiple Bennington State...
February 19, 2023Comments
Seat Belt Enforcement Eff...
February 19, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra