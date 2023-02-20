Asinde Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll for Third Time

WICHITA, Kan. – Jane Asinde’s superb play of late has landed her on the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, it was announced Monday.

The Uganda native scored a career-high 27 points to go with 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in Wichita State’s only game last week vs. Tulsa. Asinde was 10-for-18 from the floor, both tying a career high. She has a team-high 10 double-doubles this season and has scored 20 or more in three straight games.

This is the third American Athletic Conference weekly honor for Asinde this season.

Players of the Week

Elena Tsineke, Sr., G, South Florida

Freshman of the Week

Amiya Joyner, Fr., F, East Carolina

Honor Roll

Danae McNeal, Sr., G, East Carolina

Jamirah Shutes, 5th, G, Memphis

Savannah Wilkinson, Sr., F, SMU

Dynah Jones, Gr., G, Tulane

Jane Asinde, Sr., F, Wichita State