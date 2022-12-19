Asinde Lands on American Weekly Honor Roll

WICHITA, Kan. – Senior forward Jane Asinde was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, it was announced Monday afternoon.

The Uganda native recorded her fifth double-double of the season in Wichita State’s win last Friday over Southern. Asinde finished with a game-high 15 points and 12 rebounds, while going 5-for-7 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free throw line. She now has five double-doubles in nine games for the Shockers this season.

This is the first weekly honor roll selection of the season for Asinde after earning Player of the Week honors in November.

Players of the Week

Aleah Nelson, Sr., G, Temple

Freshman of the Week

Carla Brito, Fr., W, South Florida

Honor Roll

Jillian Hayes, Jr., G, Cincinnati

Madison Griggs, Sr., G, Memphis

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, R-Sr., F, South Florida

Jessika Evans, Jr., F, Tulsa

Jane Asinde, Sr., F, Wichita State