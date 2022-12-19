Asinde Lands on American Weekly Honor Roll

WICHITA, Kan. – Senior forward Jane Asinde was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, it was announced Monday afternoon.
The Uganda native recorded her fifth double-double of the season in Wichita State’s win last Friday over Southern. Asinde finished with a game-high 15 points and 12 rebounds, while going 5-for-7 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free throw line. She now has five double-doubles in nine games for the Shockers this season.
This is the first weekly honor roll selection of the season for Asinde after earning Player of the Week honors in November.
Players of the Week
Aleah Nelson, Sr., G, Temple
Freshman of the Week
Carla Brito, Fr., W, South Florida
Honor Roll
Jillian Hayes, Jr., G, Cincinnati
Madison Griggs, Sr., G, Memphis
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, R-Sr., F, South Florida
Jessika Evans, Jr., F, Tulsa
Jane Asinde, Sr., F, Wichita State