Asinde, Colbert Earn All-Conference Honors

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State forwards Jane Asinde and Trajata Colbert were named to the All-Conference Third Team, it was announced by the American Athletic Conference Sunday afternoon.

Asinde leads Wichita State in scoring (13.4) and rebounding (10.4), and ranks second in steals (54) and blocks (22). Her 10.4 rebounds per game ranks 18th nationally. She is looking to become the first Shocker to average a double-double since Antionette Wells in 2006-07. Asinde’s 280 rebounds this season are the 8th most in school history and is just 20 away from becoming only the fifth Shocker to finish a season with 300 or more rebounds. The Uganda native has 11 double-doubles, which ranks fourth in the American.

Asinde has seven 20-point games this season and 20 games of 10 or more. She has multiple steals in 15 games.

Colbert is averaging career highs in points (12.5) and rebounds (7.9), and is shooting a career-best 81.1 percent from the free throw line. That percentage ranks sixth in the American. Eight of her 15 career double-doubles have come this season, including five straight in February. The Rochelle, Ga., native ranks ninth on the career blocked shots list at Wichita State and has scored nearly 900 career points.

She has five games with 20-plus points and has reached double figures 20 times.

Asinde and Colbert become the first Shocker teammates to earn American All-Conference honors in the same season. They join Rangie Bessard (2017-18/Second Team), Mariah McCully (2019-20/Third Team) and Asia Strong (2020-21/Second Team) as the only Shockers to be named to an all-conference team.

Wichita State opens the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championship Monday vs. Temple at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Players of the Year

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, F, South Florida

Elena Tsineke, G, South Florida

Defensive Player of the Year

Danae McNeal, G, East Carolina

Freshman of the Year

Amiya Joyner, F, East Carolina

Coach of the Year

Kim McNeill, East Carolina

Most Improved Player

Danae McNeal, G, East Carolina

Sixth Player of the Year

Tiara Young, G, Houston*

Newcomer of the Year

Sammie Puisis, G, South Florida

Ambassador Award

Maya Mayberry, G, Tulsa

First Team All-Conference

Danae McNeal, G, East Carolina

Laila Blair, G, Houston

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, F, South Florida*

Elena Tsineke, G, South Florida*

Temira Poindexter, F, Tulsa

Second Team All-Conference

Jamirah Shutes, G, Memphis

Sammie Puisis, G, South Florida

Jasmine Smith, G, SMU

Savannah Wilkinson, F, SMU

Aleah Nelson, G, Temple

Third Team All-Conference

Amiya Joyner, F, East Carolina

Madison Griggs, G, Memphis

Dynah Jones, G, Tulane

Jane Asinde, F, Wichita State

Trajata Colbert, F, Wichita State

All-Freshman Team

Amiya Joyner, F, East Carolina

Destiny Thomas, C, Memphis

Carla Brito, G/F, South Florida

Ella Brow, G, SMU

Ahrray Young, G, Tulsa

*unanimous selection