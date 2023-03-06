Asinde, Colbert Earn All-Conference Honors

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State forwards Jane Asinde and Trajata Colbert were named to the All-Conference Third Team, it was announced by the American Athletic Conference Sunday afternoon.
Asinde leads Wichita State in scoring (13.4) and rebounding (10.4), and ranks second in steals (54) and blocks (22). Her 10.4 rebounds per game ranks 18th nationally. She is looking to become the first Shocker to average a double-double since Antionette Wells in 2006-07. Asinde’s 280 rebounds this season are the 8th most in school history and is just 20 away from becoming only the fifth Shocker to finish a season with 300 or more rebounds. The Uganda native has 11 double-doubles, which ranks fourth in the American.
Asinde has seven 20-point games this season and 20 games of 10 or more. She has multiple steals in 15 games.
Colbert is averaging career highs in points (12.5) and rebounds (7.9), and is shooting a career-best 81.1 percent from the free throw line. That percentage ranks sixth in the American. Eight of her 15 career double-doubles have come this season, including five straight in February. The Rochelle, Ga., native ranks ninth on the career blocked shots list at Wichita State and has scored nearly 900 career points.
She has five games with 20-plus points and has reached double figures 20 times.
Asinde and Colbert become the first Shocker teammates to earn American All-Conference honors in the same season. They join Rangie Bessard (2017-18/Second Team), Mariah McCully (2019-20/Third Team) and Asia Strong (2020-21/Second Team) as the only Shockers to be named to an all-conference team.
Wichita State opens the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championship Monday vs. Temple at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
Players of the Year
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, F, South Florida
Elena Tsineke, G, South Florida
Defensive Player of the Year
Danae McNeal, G, East Carolina
Freshman of the Year
Amiya Joyner, F, East Carolina
Coach of the Year
Kim McNeill, East Carolina
Most Improved Player
Danae McNeal, G, East Carolina
Sixth Player of the Year
Tiara Young, G, Houston*
Newcomer of the Year
Sammie Puisis, G, South Florida
Ambassador Award
Maya Mayberry, G, Tulsa
First Team All-Conference
Danae McNeal, G, East Carolina
Laila Blair, G, Houston
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, F, South Florida*
Elena Tsineke, G, South Florida*
Temira Poindexter, F, Tulsa
Second Team All-Conference
Jamirah Shutes, G, Memphis
Sammie Puisis, G, South Florida
Jasmine Smith, G, SMU
Savannah Wilkinson, F, SMU
Aleah Nelson, G, Temple
Third Team All-Conference
Amiya Joyner, F, East Carolina
Madison Griggs, G, Memphis
Dynah Jones, G, Tulane
Jane Asinde, F, Wichita State
Trajata Colbert, F, Wichita State
All-Freshman Team
Amiya Joyner, F, East Carolina
Destiny Thomas, C, Memphis
Carla Brito, G/F, South Florida
Ella Brow, G, SMU
Ahrray Young, G, Tulsa
*unanimous selection