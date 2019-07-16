Ashby House Completes ‘Move That House’

A historic move is completed in Salina on Tuesday as it becomes a day many around the community won’t forget.

The “Move That House” Project by Ashby House was completed in front of hundreds of curious on-lookers, well wishers and supporters. The major project involved moving the Ashby House shelter from 300 S. 5th next to its original shelter at the corner 8th and Walnut.

The project, which actually began in April 2019, came to its most difficult maneuver as Unruh House Moving came in, picked the house up off of its foundation, secured to a flatbed trailer and then slowly moved the home about four block northwest through parts of downtown Salina.

While the move appeared to go off without a hitch, crews from the City of Salina and Cox Communications stood by to move items like signs and power lines out of the way of the two-story house move.

Ashby House Executive Director Andy Houltberg was in attendance on Tuesday morning to witness the 45 minute move take place. He tells KSAL News that he’s pleased with the way the house stayed in tact.

The move is a significant one for Ashby House. The organization now has double the capacity to help area homeless women in the newly renovated shelter and also has the convenience of having their two properties next to each other.

While the project officially kicked off in April of this year. Houltberg says the process has actually been years in the making thanks to a donation from Blue Beacon.

Houltberg also mentioned Tuesday how impressed he was with how many people showed up and how supportive the Salina community has been throughout the process.

Tuesday’s “Move That House” Project took over three hours with the house being moved from the flatbed and on to its new foundation.

To hear more about the “Move That House” Project, Houltberg will be live on Newsradio 1150 KSAL-AM on Wednesday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. for the “Clarke Sanders Show.”

