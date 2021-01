ASAP Week to Be Celebrated At the Beginning of March

The 2021 Agricultural Safety Awareness Program (ASAP) Week will be celebrated February 28-March 6. The theme for the week will be “Driving Safety Home” and will highlight a different safety focus each day of the week that affect rural farms, families and communities.

Monday – Farmer Roadway Safety

Tuesday – Caretaker Support

Wednesday – General Farmer Wellness

Thursday – Mental Health

Friday – Community Roadway Safety

Look for more information, including a media tool kit, to be released soon.