Arts & Humanities Welcomes New Team Member

Salina Arts & Humanities has a new person in a leadership role.

According to the organization, Maira Mota is the agency’s new Accounting Technician.

Originally from Texas and living in Salina for over twenty years, Mota most recently worked for Transervice Logistics as the Transportation Payroll Manager. She is a candidate for the Business Administration Accounting Pathways Certificate at Salina Tech and will graduate this Spring.

Mota takes pride in being a part of the praise band and a mentor for youth at Iglesia Nueva Esperanza and enjoys serving the community and managing youth projects and activities.

“I am eager to learn about the Festival and of course the opportunity to taste test Festival food! I am also grateful and delighted to be a part of the behind-the-scenes at the Festival, a celebration that brings the community together, where so many lives are touched through art, music, and food,” says Mota.

“Maira’s enthusiasm for community, commitment to excellence, and her professional ambition make her a great addition to our team. We are thrilled she has jumped right into the work,” says Anna Pauscher Morawitz, Operations & Development Manager at Salina Arts & Humanities.

Mota will oversee the Smoky Hill River Festival’s food committee and maintain accounting processes for Salina Arts & Humanities.

To reach Mota, contact SAH at 785-309-5770 or at [email protected].