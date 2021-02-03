Arts & Humanities Awards 2021 Horizons Grants

The Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation has approved $17,908 in Horizons Grants for cultural organizations and local artists. The grants were juried and scored by professional panelists with expertise in the granting areas.

According to the organization, Horizons Grants support initiatives that demonstrate a commitment to artistic excellence and community involvement by engaging audience members as active participants. Applicants also are encouraged to develop strategic partnerships to strengthen the reach of their local activities.

Organizational Project grants funded for 2021 are:

Salina Art Center, $6,000 for “Contemporary Textile.” Through a series of exhibitions and residencies with contemporary fiber artists, the Salina Art Center will explore the history and impact of craft, textiles, and quilting. The Salina Art Center’s project includes exhibitions, artist talks, lectures, hands-on workshops, and a Tiny Quilt Show project, giving the audience multiple opportunities to engage. Participating artists have a variety of backgrounds and approaches, highlighting different cultures and textile traditions.

Salina Symphony, $6,000 for “Pass the Baton: Music Director Search Season.” The Salina Symphony recently embarked on its first Music Director/Conductor Search in more than 15 years. The 2021-2022 season will serve as the Music Director Search Season, during which five candidates will conduct a concert. In preparation for these concerts, each finalist will spend a two-week residency in Salina. During this time frame, the candidates will rehearse the orchestra as well as participate in a number of events designed to provide opportunities for Symphony stakeholders and community members to “get to know” the candidates. Each residency will culminate in a public concert, after which feedback will be solicited from all stakeholders.

Salina Community Theatre, $3,908 for “Intimacy Direction: Safer Practices.” Salina Community Theatre will to host a workshop on Intimacy Direction. Invitations to the workshop will be offered to regional theatres and theatre educators as an opportunity to enhance the rehearsal experience by creating an emotionally safe and communicative environment. Intimacy Direction is a relatively new concept that is based on protecting actors, directors, and crew from intensely emotional demands in a script. If directors and choreographers learn to communicate with performers about how to deliver an emotionally intense scene, it will allow the actors to separate themselves while still providing the impassioned experience an audience can immerse in.

Lana Jordan Developing Artist grants funded for 2021 are:

Stephen Hoffman, $2,000 for “Casting a Bronze Sculpture.” A female figure 30” tall, sculpted in clay, will be cast in bronze for outdoor display. Three copies will be made: one for the artist, one for a private collection, and one for entry in public art competitions. The artist intends to submit this sculpture to SculptureTour Salina.

Enrichment Grants available for application – Now through November 15th

Salina Arts & Humanities reviews Enrichment Grant proposals for up to $500 on a rolling basis, from February through November 15 each year. The agency will again accept Organizational Project and Developing Artists Grant applications in November 2021. All grant guidelines and applications are available at salinaarts.com.

Horizons is a privately funded grants program made possible by contributions from more than 50 individuals, foundations and businesses, along with the Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation. The SAH Foundation has provided more than $900,000 in support of more than 420 grants since 1986. Salina Arts & Humanities staff provide grant oversight and administration for Saline County artists and organizations. This public-private partnership remains unique in the state and nation.