Arts, Artist Abound at Smoky Hill River Festival

Performers and artists from all corners of America are in Salina this Labor Day weekend to share their talents and treasures at the 45th annual Smoky Hill River Festival.

Jarabe Mexicano, a Mexican/folk rock band from San Diego got the party rolling early on Friday with a lively set on Stage II. The high energy blend of Tex-Mex and reggae can be found on the Eric Stein Stage Saturday at 1pm and again on Stage II at 7pm.

Artist, Sean Cusick with Dragonflies and Cards from St. Paul, MN creates intricate 3-D greeting cards that open up and invite the recipient to explore the multilayered design. His booth can be found at E31 in the Fine Arts & Craft Show.

Artist, Larissa Vasquez with Bare Hands from Wilburton, OK invites visitors to dip their hand into a special plaster to make a solid, detailed sculpture of your hand right down to the fingerprints. Her booth can be found at W07 in the Fine Arts & Craft Show.

The Smoky Hill River Festival is open Saturday from 10am to 10pm, and through Sunday afternoon at 5pm with the closing act from the Sunset Sinners on the Eric Stein Stage.