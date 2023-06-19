Artists Sought for First “Show and Sell”

The Tri-Rivers Fair will be launching its first Artist Show and Sell Showcase this year. Artists from a five county area invited to apply.

According to the fair, emerging artists in Saline County and its bordering counties have until Monday, June 26 to apply for 10 available spaces during the Tri-Rivers Fair Show and Sell Artist Showcase.

“The fair is an opportunity for folks to connect their passion and appreciation of art with its agricultural heritage at the Show and Sell artist showcase,” Rita Diester, Tri-Rivers Fair Board member coordinating the show, said.

The Tri-Rivers Fair Show and Sell Artist Showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 in the lobby of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. Interested artists can complete an application by locating the call package on the Tri-Rivers Fair website, tririversfair.org, and in the Fair Events menu item, click on Art Show. The link in the first paragraph of the call package will populate the application. A $25 entry fee will be collected from each selected artist/craftsman prior to the show.

“The Tri-Rivers Fair is providing a marketing opportunity for the emerging artist to display and sell their art in a family friendly atmosphere at an affordable price,” Deister said. “All art will be priced $100 or less, so it is economical.”

As far as the media being requested, both traditional and contemporary fine art and craft fits the call, including but not limited to ceramics, woodworking, painting, sculpture and fiber arts. Artists interested in providing a demonstration during the two day show and sell can indicate their interest on the application.

The selected artists will be notified by Friday, June 30 through email.