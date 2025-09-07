Artist to Host “Road to Riches Party”

Hip-hop artist Dee Eazy is planning a “Road to Riches Party” in Salina.

The festival-style event, which doubles as a birthday celebration for the Salina native, will highlight Eazy’s “Road to Riches” album series, including selections from his latest release, “Road to Riches: Final 4.”

The event will feature special guest DJ Cash Hollistah, as well as live performances by Salina artists Jon’nea Soul, Laylo Holmes, Sick ’N Twisted, South City, Yaple, GQ Baby, L.O.D., Black Santa, and Lawrence rapper Los Loco.

The “Road to Riches Party” is this coming Saturday, September 20th at The Back Alley, 1820 S. 9th Street. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., with the show starting at 9:00 p.m. General Admission is $5, $25 for VIP, or $100 for Group VIP (for 6).

Photo courtesy WBC Visions