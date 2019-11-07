Salina, KS

Now: 29 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 21 °

Artist Blends Kansas Scenery With Mid-Century Vibes

Amy AdamsNovember 7, 2019

Tonganoxie artist Elizabeth Daniel’s exhibit “Atomic Kansas” is on display in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 through Dec. 6. A reception for the artist will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 6, in conjunction with First Friday.

Daniel’s paintings usually portray familiar Kansas skies, landscapes and wildlife portraiture that border on realism yet make use of dreamy fantastical colors and blunt brushstrokes. A lifelong fascination with the “Atomic Era” and the design elements of the ’50s and ’60s lead Daniel to toy with the idea of mixing nature and nostalgia. She creates mid-century inspired work that boasts bright colors and almost appears to serve as vibrant, kitschy advertisements for Kansas scenery.

Daniel splits her time between commissioned murals, her own art pieces, framing in her woodshop, and purchasing kitschy objects at thrift stores, antique shops and estate sales to resell in an online group. She also teaches classes monthly to both adults and children at three local libraries in Leavenworth County. She draws inspiration from working with children and helping people become happy with their own creations.

The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information on art exhibited at the library, please contact Glory Benacka at [email protected], (785) 825-4624, ext. 219, or visit the library at 301 W. Elm..

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Artist Blends Kansas Scenery With M...

Tonganoxie artist Elizabeth Daniel’s exhibit “Atomic Kansas” is on display in Salina Public Li...

November 7, 2019 Comments

Your Politics Can Impact Your Job S...

Top News

November 7, 2019

River Festival 2020 Seeks Volunteer...

Top News

November 7, 2019

Tank Tops, Torpedoes & Tire Sm...

Kansas News

November 7, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Artist Blends Kansas Scen...
November 7, 2019Comments
Tank Tops, Torpedoes ...
November 7, 2019Comments
Truck Stolen From Apartme...
November 6, 2019Comments
Inmate Walks Away From Wo...
November 6, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH