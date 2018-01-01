ARTery Project Submissions Needed

The Salina Art Center is looking for local artists to develop projects for the SAC ARTery. The ARTery is a free, interactive arts lab dedicated to experimentation and practice with a variety of art materials and techniques. It is free and open to the public during gallery hours, Wednesday – Sunday, 11am-5pm.

SAC is looking for fun, dynamic projects that will provide visitors with the opportunity to learn and explore basic art skills and concepts. Projects will be available in the ARTery for three months and then a new project will rotate in. Artists will receive a $75 stipend and recognition in ARTery promotions for developing a project and providing complete directions and an example.

This project is made possible with funding from the Salina Charities League.

Things to consider:

Projects should reflect the mission of the Art Center: creating exchanges among art, artists, and audiences that reveal life.

• Projects must be appropriate and accessible for all ages and abilities.

• The average participant spends about 30-45 minutes in the ARTery. Projects should reflect that timeframe.

• These are self-led, drop-in projects; participants will receive minimal guidance from gallery attendants or teaching artists.

• Materials used in these projects:

Need to be nontoxic and safe for use by all ages.

Need to be ARTery appropriate, minimal mess or supervision.

No permanent inks, paints, acrylic paints, or oil paints.

No glue guns or permanent adhesives

Appropriate media includes (but not limited to): pencils, pens, markers, watercolor, collage, glue sticks, textiles

To start this program our first deadline will be January 15th for a project to start February 1st.

Ongoing submission deadlines:

March 1 for projects April 1 – June 30

June 1 for projects July 1 – September 30

September 1 for projects October 1 – December 31

December 1 for projects January 1 – March 31

Proposals can be submitted online at www.salinaartcenter.org. Art Center staff will review proposals after the rolling deadlines and notify chosen artists shortly thereafter. If their project is chosen, the artist must provide an example or sample using their own materials. The Art Center will provide materials for the ARTery.

Contact Gretchen Boyum at [email protected] or 785-827-1431 with any questions.