Artemis II Launch Watch Party at Cosmosphere

NASA is going back to the moon next month.

The Cosmosphere is excited to announce an Artemis II Launch Watch Party as NASA prepares for the first crewed Artemis mission around the Moon, marking humanity’s return to deep space for the first time in more than 50 years. Guests are invited to experience an unforgettable evening featuring live coverage, immersive programming, expert presentations, space-themed activities, and a VIP experience.

This free event will be held on the officially scheduled Artemis II launch date, which NASA currently anticipates within a window from Feb 6th to Feb 11th. Launch schedules are dependent on mission readiness, weather, and technical reviews, leaving the exact launch date subject to change or postponement. The Cosmosphere will adjust event timing as needed and provide updates as soon as NASA confirms a targeted launch attempt.

Event highlights will also include a VIP experience with limited tickets available for $35, offering access to a fully immersive environment, complementary Artemis-themed promotional items, and special reserved seating in our Mission Control room for an enhanced viewing experience.

Additional activities include a live NASA broadcast of the Artemis II launch attempt in the Justice Planetarium, hands-on experiences, concessions and dining available throughout the event, family-friendly activities designed to inspire future explorers, and a special presentation by John Mulnix, NASA Solar System Ambassador, titled “Countdown to Artemis II.” Artemis II will be NASA’s first crewed mission of the Artemis program, sending four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft on a multi-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. The mission will test critical systems with a human crew and lay the groundwork for future lunar missions, including a return to the Moon’s surface. This launch marks the furthest mankind has ever been from the surface of the Earth in the entirety of human history, breaking an over 50 year record.

Due to the dynamic nature of spaceflight, the Artemis II launch date may shift. The Cosmosphere’s Artemis II Launch Watch Party is planned to align with the official NASA launch attempt, and guests are encouraged to follow NASA and Cosmosphere communication channels for the latest updates as the mission approaches.