Art Sought For America’s 250th

ELIGIBILITY Open to visual artists working in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. Artwork must have been completed in 2024 or 2025.

Any medium is eligible.

Work previously shown at Salina Art Center will not be considered.

Salina Art Center staff and Board of Trustees may submit, but are not eligible for awards.

Artwork may be listed for sale at the artist’s discretion; however, sales are not required nor influence selection. The Salina Art Center retains a 30% commission on all sales. Artists will receive payment within 30 days of the exhibition’s close. AWARDS Juror-selected awards up to $5,000 will be announced at the opening reception: $2,250 – First Place

$1,500 – Second Place

$750 – Third Place

$300 – People’s Choice Award

$50 – Honorable Mention ENTRY GUIDELINES Submit via CaFÉ by 11:59 PM (MST), January 20, 2026

Entry Fee: $35

Up to 3 artworks may be submitted

Up to 3 image files, 1 audio file, and 1 video file per artwork (max 9 total)

Include an artist statement (max 1,000 characters) describing your work and practice

All decisions of the juror are final; substitutions not permitted IMPORTANT DEADLINES, SHIPPING, AND MORE