Art Sought For America’s 250th

By Todd Pittenger November 13, 2025

The Salina Art Center invites submissions for the 2026 Mountain Plains Contemporary Art Biennial, a juried exhibition highlighting contemporary visual art from the Mountain-Plains region of the United States.

According to the art center, as America approaches its 250th anniversary, this exhibition encourages artists to reflect on identity, place, belonging, and transformation through the lens of a region often considered the country’s heartland. All themes and media are welcome.

JUROR: HESSE MCGRAW

Learn more about Hesse here.

ELIGIBILITY

Open to visual artists working in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming.

  • Artwork must have been completed in 2024 or 2025.
  • Any medium is eligible.
  • Work previously shown at Salina Art Center will not be considered.
  • Salina Art Center staff and Board of Trustees may submit, but are not eligible for awards.
  • Artwork may be listed for sale at the artist’s discretion; however, sales are not required nor influence selection. The Salina Art Center retains a 30% commission on all sales. Artists will receive payment within 30 days of the exhibition’s close.

AWARDS

Juror-selected awards up to $5,000 will be announced at the opening reception:

  • $2,250 – First Place
  • $1,500 – Second Place
  • $750 – Third Place
  • $300 – People’s Choice Award
  • $50 – Honorable Mention

ENTRY GUIDELINES

  • Submit via CaFÉ by 11:59 PM (MST), January 20, 2026
  • Entry Fee: $35
  • Up to 3 artworks may be submitted
  • Up to 3 image files, 1 audio file, and 1 video file per artwork (max 9 total)
  • Include an artist statement (max 1,000 characters) describing your work and practice
  • All decisions of the juror are final; substitutions not permitted

IMPORTANT DEADLINES, SHIPPING, AND MORE

Submit on CaFÉ (Call for Entry) HERE