Art Sought For America’s 250th

|
ELIGIBILITY
Open to visual artists working in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming.
- Artwork must have been completed in 2024 or 2025.
- Any medium is eligible.
- Work previously shown at Salina Art Center will not be considered.
- Salina Art Center staff and Board of Trustees may submit, but are not eligible for awards.
- Artwork may be listed for sale at the artist’s discretion; however, sales are not required nor influence selection. The Salina Art Center retains a 30% commission on all sales. Artists will receive payment within 30 days of the exhibition’s close.
AWARDS
Juror-selected awards up to $5,000 will be announced at the opening reception:
- $2,250 – First Place
- $1,500 – Second Place
- $750 – Third Place
- $300 – People’s Choice Award
- $50 – Honorable Mention
ENTRY GUIDELINES
- Submit via CaFÉ by 11:59 PM (MST), January 20, 2026
- Entry Fee: $35
- Up to 3 artworks may be submitted
- Up to 3 image files, 1 audio file, and 1 video file per artwork (max 9 total)
- Include an artist statement (max 1,000 characters) describing your work and practice
- All decisions of the juror are final; substitutions not permitted