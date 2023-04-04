Art is Ageless Winners

Salina Presbyterian Manor recently hosted a reception for the winning artists in the annual Art is Ageless juried competition.

“We are honored to exhibit artwork by seniors,” said Cathy Boos, marketing director. “Art is Ageless is unique in featuring only the works of artists age 65 and older. Our artists prove that art, in any form, is an ageless ambition.”

According to the organization, winners in the Salina Presbyterian Manor Art is Ageless juried competition were:

Best of Show professional: Craig Boyers, “Steampunk Airship #2”

Best of Show amateur: Loretta Jilka, “Farmers Wife”

People’s Choice amateur: Sharon Root, “Evening Safari”

People’s Choice professional: Glenn Knak, “Could I Have This Dance”

Judge’s Choice amateur: Jean Hamilton, “365 Challenge”

Judge’s Choice professional: Glenn Knak, “Could I Have This Dance”

Christmas amateur: Phyllis Johnson, “Visions of Santa”

Christmas professional: Stan Lauer, “Peace on Earth”

Drawing amateur: Wayne Keeler, “Jasmine”

Drawing professional: Craig Boyers, “Self Portrait at 77”

Fiber Arts amateur: Sue Holmgren, “Shawl”

Fiber Arts professional: Janie Tubbs, “Double Pie Basket”

Mixed Media/Crafts amateur: Sue Holmgren, “Witchy Moon”

Mixed Media/Crafts professional: Judith Greenwood, “Sticks and Leaves and a Polka Dot Tablecolth”

Needlework amateur: Phyllis Johnson, “Let Us Give Thanks”

Painting amateur: Sharon Root, “Evening Safari”

Painting professional: Barb Culley, “Kansas Beauty”

Photography amateur: Sue Holmgren, “Scenic Colorado Train”

Photography professional: Gerald Karnes, “Back Yard Sanctuary”

Quilting amateur: Loretta Jilka, “Farmers Wife”

Quilting professional: Kristy Yenkey, “Blooming Garden”

Sculpture/3-D amateur: Raymond Rock, “Truck Bank #1”

Sculpture/3-D professional: Craig Boyers, “Steampunk Airship #2”

Local competition winners will join winners from 14 other Presbyterian Manor senior living communities to be judged at the masterpiece level. Winning entries at the masterpiece level are selected for publication in the annual Art is Ageless calendar and note cards.

For the competition, works must have been completed in the past five years. Started in 1980, Art is Ageless is an extension of PMMA’s wellness programs, which focus on mental, physical, social and spiritual health.

The Art is Ageless program encourages Salina Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.