“Art is Ageless” Website Wins Award

Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s pandemic response was awarded the platinum award from the Hermes Creative Awards competition. The 2021 Art is Ageless® calendar, featuring artwork by seniors ages 65 and older received a gold award in the competition.

According to the organization, in response to the pandemic, they created a new Media Room at www.PresbyterianManors.org/media-room featuring news and resources for media, family members, prospects and employees. The media room includes the latest news releases, a timeline of events, frequently asked questions and a contact form to request more information. The resource was launched in May 2020.

Art is Ageless is a trademarked program of Presbyterian Manor, a faith-based not-for-profit organization. Each of the 16 Presbyterian Manor communities holds a juried art competition exclusively for people age 65 and older. Winning art pieces are chosen to appear in the annual calendar or on the covers of greeting cards. Programs and classes are held throughout the year to encourage seniors to express their creativity.

Art is Ageless began in 1981 when resident art was featured in a calendar. The competition is now open to all seniors in the area. Learn more about the program at www.ArtIsAgeless.org.

The Hermes Creative Awards competition is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The awards recognize the outstanding work of creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. Nearly 6,000 entries were judged in the international competition.

A list of winners is available at www.HermesAwards.com.