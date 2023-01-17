Art is Ageless Call For Entries

Artists age 65 and older are sought for the annual Art is Ageless juried exhibit sponsored by Salina Presbyterian Manor March 7th-9th.

According to the Manor, this year the exhibit will be at Homewood Suites by Hilton, Salina Downtown, 115 E. Mulberry, Salina, Kansas.

Entries of artistic works will be accepted from any area artist who is 65 years of age or older to exhibit and/or compete for an opportunity to be featured in the 2024 Art is Ageless calendar.

Artists may choose to enter works for exhibit only. For the competition, works must be completed after age 65 and in the past five years (since January 2018). There are nine categories, as well as designations of amateur or professional. Entries are due to Salina Presbyterian Manor, 2600 E. Crawford, by 5 p.m. February 17.

The Art is Ageless® program encourages Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.

Local competition winners will join winners from 14 other PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) senior living communities to be judged at the systemwide level.

Entry forms and information can be obtained by contacting Cathy Boos at 785-825-1366 or [email protected], or accessed online at ArtIsAgeless.org.